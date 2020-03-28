إعلامية: عدن تحتاج لتغيير حقيقي وليس مناكفات (Translated to English )

اوضحت الاعلامية العدينة رندا عكبور، بان عدن تحتاج في هذا التوقيت الى تغيير حقيقي وليس مناكفات. وطالبت عكبور من الشرعية والانتقالي الاتفاق على اختيار شخصية محنكة سياسيا واقتصاديا وإداريا وامنيا ليكون محافظا لعدن. وقال الاعلامية رندا عكبور في تغريدة لها: ‏يارب يتفقوا الانتقالي والشرعية ويختاروا لنا شخصية محنكة سياسيا واقتصاديا وإداريا وامنيا ، ونزيهة فعلا لأجل أن تكون محافظ لعدن، لان عدن تحتاج في هذا التوقيت للتغيير الحقيقي وليس للمناكفات.

The Adeni journalist Randa Akbour explained that Aden needs at this time real change, not antagonisms.

Akbour demanded from the legitimacy and transitional agreement to choose a figure who is politically, economically, administratively and security to be the governor of Aden.

The media, Randa Akbour, said in a tweet to her: may Allah let them agree with the transitional and legitimacy and choose for us a person who is politically, economically, administratively, and truly honest, in order to be governor of Aden, because Aden needs at this time a real change, not antagonisms.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن