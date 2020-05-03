عدن الغد

احتجاجات بكريتر والشيخ عثمان (Translated to English )

3 مايو، 2020
0
احتجاجات بكريتر والشيخ عثمان

قطع محتجون غاضبون مساء يوم السبت طرقا رئيسية بالشيخ عثمان وكريتر. 
ومنع المحتجون حركة المرور في هذه الشوارع.
وشهدت التواهي تظاهرة غاضبة نددت بتدهور الوضع العام بمدينة عدن.
واضرم المحتجون النار في اطارات تالفة.
Angry protesters cut off main roads on Saturday evening, Sheikh Othman and Crater.
Protesters blocked traffic on these streets.
Tawahi witnessed an angry demonstration condemning the deterioration of the general situation in the city of Aden.
The protesters set fire to damaged tires.
ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن 

Advertisement

مواضيع قد تهمك

الوسوم
English Translated احتجاجات بكريتر عثمان والشيخ

إقرا أيضا

Photo of العميد صالح علي الدياني “ابوقحطان” يعزي أسرة الحماطي في وفاة مدير محطة الكهرباء المنطقة الوسطى

العميد صالح علي الدياني “ابوقحطان” يعزي أسرة الحماطي في وفاة مدير محطة الكهرباء المنطقة الوسطى

3 مايو، 2020
Photo of ضمن الاجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة كورونا.. تنفيذ حملة نظافة في العاصمة زنجبار

ضمن الاجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة كورونا.. تنفيذ حملة نظافة في العاصمة زنجبار

3 مايو، 2020
Photo of مؤسسة يافع للعمل والإنجاز وجمعية القعيطي الخيرية يدشنان توزيع مواد غذائية وايوائية للمتضررين من سيول عدن في مديرية المعلا

مؤسسة يافع للعمل والإنجاز وجمعية القعيطي الخيرية يدشنان توزيع مواد غذائية وايوائية للمتضررين من سيول عدن في مديرية المعلا

3 مايو، 2020
Photo of لجنة الطوارئ بمكتب الصحة بشبوة تعقد أجتماعها الاستثنائي مع الأطباء الأخصائيين

لجنة الطوارئ بمكتب الصحة بشبوة تعقد أجتماعها الاستثنائي مع الأطباء الأخصائيين

3 مايو، 2020

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني. الحقول الإلزامية مشار إليها بـ *

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
إغلاق