احتجاجات بكريتر والشيخ عثمان (Translated to English )

قطع محتجون غاضبون مساء يوم السبت طرقا رئيسية بالشيخ عثمان وكريتر.

ومنع المحتجون حركة المرور في هذه الشوارع.

وشهدت التواهي تظاهرة غاضبة نددت بتدهور الوضع العام بمدينة عدن.

واضرم المحتجون النار في اطارات تالفة.

Angry protesters cut off main roads on Saturday evening, Sheikh Othman and Crater.

Protesters blocked traffic on these streets.

Tawahi witnessed an angry demonstration condemning the deterioration of the general situation in the city of Aden.

The protesters set fire to damaged tires.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن

