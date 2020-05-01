اللجنة الأمنية بشبوة تنشر (100) اسما مطلوبين أمنيا ( Translated to English )

اعلنت اللجنة الأمنية في محافظة شبوة أن الأسماء الواردة في نهاية التعميم مطلوبة امنياً للجنة الأمنية في المحافظة وذلك بسبب الأعمال التخريبية مدفوعة الأجر بالمال المدنس من قبل بعض القوى التي لا يروق لها أمن واستقرار المحافظة .

وأكدت اللجنة أن من طلعت اسمائهم بالكشف يسعون لنشر الفوضى والتخريب واغلاق السكينة العامة وايقاف عجلة التنمية سعياً منها للعودة إلى ما قبل اغسطس 2019م وهذا الماضي الذي طويناه ولن نسمح بعودته عبر الأعمال التخريبية والتي تستهدف أمن واستقرار المحافظة ورجال القوات المسلحة والأمن .

وعليه فإن اللجنة الأمنية في محافظة شبوة توجه هذا التعميم لجميع وحدات الامن والجيش ونقاط التفتيش في جميع المديريات ومداخل المحافظة ومخارجها بإلقاء القبض على اي شخص ممن وردت اسمائهم التالية لكي يقدموا الى التحقيق والقضاء .



The security committee in Shabwa Governorate announced that the names mentioned at the end of the list are wanted for the security committee in the governorate, due to sabotage actions paid with profane money by some forces that dislike the security and stability of the province.

The committee stressed that those names were uncovered seek to spread chaos, sabotage, close the public serenity and stop the wheel of development in an effort to return to before August 2019 and this past that we have created and we will not allow its return through sabotage actions that target the security and stability of the province and the men of the armed and security forces.

Accordingly, the security committee in Shabwa governorate directs this list to all security units, the army, and checkpoints in all directorates, the entrances and exits of the governorate, by arresting any person whose names are mentioned in order to submit them to the investigation and the judiciary.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن

Advertisement