المكتب الإعلامي لإدارة أمن عدن ينفي الاخبار التي نشرتها وسائل الاعلام عن محاولة اغتيال مدير امن ميناء المعلا(Translated to English ).

نفى المكتب الإعلامي لإدارة امن عدن صحة الاخبار التي تداولتها بعض المواقع والقنوات الاخبارية بخصوص تعرض مدير أمن ميناء المعلا لمحاولة اغتيال بعبوة ناسفة استهدفت طقم امني بجوار معهد امين ناشر بخور مكسرمشيرا الى ان التفجير استهدف طقم أمنى عليه جنود من أمن ميناء المعلا واصيب في الحادث الجندي مصطفى عبد الخالق أحد افراد أمن الميناء وليس مدير امن ميناء المعلا كما روجت تلك المواقع.وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي ان قوات الامن هرعت الى مكان الحادث وطوقت موقع الانفجار وتم معاينته من قبل خبير المتفجرات التابع لإدارة امن عدن الذي أكد ان الانفجار ناتج عن عبوة ناسفة تم تفجيرها عن بعد من قبل مجهولين.واكد المكتب الاعلامي ان مدير امن ميناء المعلا النقيب /محسن السروري لازال متواجدا في الحجز بإدارة أمن عدن منذ 9 يونيو وحتى اللحظة نافيا تلك الاخبار الكاذبة التي تتحدث عن خروجه من الحجز.#المكتب_الإعلامي_إدارة_أمن_عدنالاثنين 13 يوليو 2020م



The media office of the Aden Security Administration denied the authenticity of the news that some websites and news channels circulated regarding the exposure of the director of Al-Mualla Port Security to an assassination attempt on an explosive device targeting a security car near the Amin Nasher Institute in Khur Maksar

Pointing out that the bombing targeted a security group on which soldiers from Al-Mualla Port Security were wounded, and soldier Mustafa Abdel Khalek, one of the Port Security personnel, was wounded in the accident and not the director of Al-Mualla Port Security as these sites were promoted.

The media office said that the security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the blast site and were inspected by the explosives expert of the Aden Security Department, who confirmed that the explosion was caused by an explosive device that was detonated by remote .

The media office confirmed that the director of the security of Al-Mualla Port, Captain / Mohsen Al-Sururi, was still in custody in the Aden Security Administration from June 9 until the moment, denying the false news that he had left the reservation.

# Media_Aden_Security_AdministrationMonday 13 July 2020

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن

Advertisement