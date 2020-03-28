عدن الغد

بدعم من الاعمار السعودي تم شفط 140 الف لتر من المياه الراكده من أمام بيت محافظ محافظة عدن (Translated to English )

28 مارس، 2020
0
بدعم من الاعمار السعودي تم شفط 140 الف لتر من المياه الراكده من أمام بيت محافظ محافظة عدن (Translated to English )

بدعم من الاعمار السعودي و بالتعاون مع شباب عدن تم شفط 140 الف لتر من المياه الراكده من أماكن مختلفه مثل أمام بيت محافظ محافظة عدن، ساحة العروض بخورمكسر و المطعم الهندي بخورمكسر.
وقد شملت هذه الحملة العديد من المناطق و المديريات في محافظة عدن.
ولا يزال الشباب مستمرون بالحملة حتى هذه اللحظة لشفط المياة الراكدة المسببه للأمراض و الأوبئة الناتجة عن هطول الأمطار في يوم الخميس و الجمعه الماضي.
With the support of Saudi reconstruction and in cooperation with the youth of Aden, 140,000 liters of dirty water were suctioned from different places such as in front of the house of the governor of Aden governorate, the square of performances in Khormaksar and the Indian restaurant in Khormaksar.
This campaign included many areas and districts in Aden Governorate.
And the youth are still continuing the campaign until this moment to suction the dirty water that causes diseases and epidemics resulting from the rain on Thursday and last Friday.
ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن
 

مواضيع قد تهمك

الوسوم
English Translated أمام الاعمار الراكده السعودي الف المياه بدعم بيت تم شفط عدن لتر محافظ محافظة من

إقرا أيضا

Photo of نزول لجنة حصر أضرار المنخفض الجوي في مديرية احور

نزول لجنة حصر أضرار المنخفض الجوي في مديرية احور

28 مارس، 2020
Photo of عدد من المكاتب التنفيذية بالشحر تعقد سلسلة من الاجتماعات للحد من جانحة كورونا وتقر عدد من الخطوات

عدد من المكاتب التنفيذية بالشحر تعقد سلسلة من الاجتماعات للحد من جانحة كورونا وتقر عدد من الخطوات

28 مارس، 2020
Photo of مبادرة قطرة تواصل حملاتها التوعوية للوقاية من فايروس كوورنا

مبادرة قطرة تواصل حملاتها التوعوية للوقاية من فايروس كوورنا

28 مارس، 2020
Photo of الأجهزة الأمنية تؤمن المواطنين من مجرى السيول بمديرية غيل باوزير

الأجهزة الأمنية تؤمن المواطنين من مجرى السيول بمديرية غيل باوزير

28 مارس، 2020

اترك تعليقاً

لن يتم نشر عنوان بريدك الإلكتروني. الحقول الإلزامية مشار إليها بـ *

زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى
إغلاق