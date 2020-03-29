بدعم من الاعمار السعودي.. شفط 140 الف لتر من المياه الراكدة في عدن (Translated to English )

بدعم من الاعمار السعودي و بالتعاون مع شباب عدن تم شفط 140 الف لتر من المياه الراكدة من أماكن مختلفه مثل أمام بيت محافظ محافظة عدن، ساحة العروض بخورمكسر و المطعم الهندي بخورمكسر.

وقد شملت هذه الحملة العديد من المناطق و المديريات في محافظة عدن.

ولا يزال الشباب مستمرون بالحملة حتى هذه اللحظة لشفط المياه الراكدة المسببه للأمراض و الأوبئة الناتجة عن هطول الأمطار في يوم الخميس و الجمعه الماضي.

With the support of Saudi reconstruction and in cooperation with the youth of Aden, 140,000 liters of dirty water were suctioned from different places such as in front of the house of the governor of Aden governorate, the square of performances in Khormaksar and the Indian restaurant in Khormaksar.

This campaign included many areas and districts in Aden Governorate.

And the youth are still continuing the campaign until this moment to suction the dirty water that causes diseases and epidemics resulting from the rain on Thursday and last Friday.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن

