تجهيزات لمركز الحجر في مستشفى الأمل بعدن (Translated to English )

يجهز البرنامج الوطني للإمداد الدوائي بتوجيهات من معالي وزير الصحة العامة والسكان الدكتور ناصر باعوم مركز الحجر الصحي في عدن بمستشفى الأمل البريقة بمعدات ومستلزمات طبية لمواجهة فيروس كورونا المستجد.

وقالت إدارة البرنامج الوطني للإمداد الدوائي يتم حاليا تجهيز مركز الأمل الذي قرر بأن يكون أحد مراكز العزل بالجمهورية اليمنية لمحافظة عدن بالمعدات والمستلزمات الطبية المقدمة بالتعاون مع منظمة الصحة العالمية.

وأضافت الإدارة بأن التجهيزات تكونت من أسرة للعناية المركزة وكمامات للطاقم العامل بالمركز واسطوانات الأكسجين للحد من انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا.

وأكدت استمرار الوزارة بتجهيز مركز الحجر الصحي في مستشفى الأمل بالمعدات والمستلزمات الطبية التي يحتاجها المركز ليقدم رعاية طبية مناسبة للمصابين بفيروس كوروناان وجدت.

وتمنت إدارة البرنامج الوطني ووزارة الصحة العامة والسكان ان يعافي الله جميع المواطنين من كل سوء وأن يبعد عنهم فيروس كورونا وأن يعم السلام في ربوع الوطن.

حضر التجهيزات د. علي الوليدي وكيل وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان لقطاع الرعاية الأولية, د. عبدالناصر مدير السلطة المحلية بالمجلس الانتقالي, د. سعاد الميسري مدير عام البرنامج الوطني للإمداد الدوائي, د. اشراق السباعي وكيل مساعد قطاع السكان, د. جلال باعوضة وكيل مساعد قطاع التخطيط, د. سالم الشبحي مسئول الصحة والبيئة بالمجلس الانتقالي.

The National Drug Supply Program, under the direction of the Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Nasser Ba’oom, is providing the Quarantine Center in Aden at Al-Amal Brega Hospital with equipment and medical supplies to counter the corona virus.

The Department of the National Drug Supply Program said that the Hope Center, which decided to be one of the isolation centers in Aden, is currently being equipped with medical equipment and supplies provided in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

The department added that the equipment consisted of intensive care beds, masks for the center’s staff and oxygen cylinders to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus .

The Ministry affirmed that the Ministry is continuing to provide the Quarantine Center at Al-Amal Hospital with the medical equipment and supplies the center needs to provide appropriate medical care for people with Coronan virus .

The National Program Administration and the Ministry of Public Health and Population hoped that Allah would heal all citizens from any misfortune, that Corona virus would be removed from them and it would spread throughout the country.

Attended the equipment Dr. Ali Al-Waleedi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population for the Primary Care Sector, Dr. Abdel Nasser, Director of the Local Authority of the Transitional Council, Dr. Souad Al-Maisari, Director General of the National Drug Supply Program, Dr. Ishraq Al-Sibai Assistant Undersecretary for the Population Sector, Dr. Jalal Bawadah Assistant Undersecretary of the Planning Sector, Dr. Salem Al-Shabahi, Health and Environment Officer, Transitional Council.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن