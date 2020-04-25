عدن الغد

طقم امني يدهس امام وخطيب مسجد بعدن ويودي بحياته (Translated to English )

25 أبريل، 2020
طقم امني يدهس امام وخطيب مسجد بعدن ويودي بحياته (Translated to English )

رامي احمد فضل ناصر عزيبان

توفي خطيب وامام مسجد بعدن مساء الجمعة اثر تعرضه للدهس من قبل طقم امني .
وقال مواطنون ومصدر محلي بمدينة بير احمد ان خطيب وامام مسجد الحي ويدعى رامي احمد فضل ناصر عزيبان تعرض للدهس من قبل طقم امني كان يمر مسرعا.
ووقعت الحادثة قبل صلاة المغرب واودت بحياة الامام .
Khatib died  in Aden Friday evening, after being smashed by a security car.
Citizens and a local source in the city of Bir Ahmed said that the khatib and  emam of the neighborhood mosque, Rami, had been smashed by a security car that was speeding.
The incident occurred before the Maghrib prayer the Emam died .
ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن 
 

