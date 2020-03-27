عاجل: اشتباكات بين قوتين تتوليان حماية سوقي قات غرب البريقة (Translated to English )

اندلعت قبل قليل اشتباكات مسلحة بين قوتين مسلحتين تتوليان حماية سوقين للقات غرب عدن.

واندلعت الاشتباكات بين قوتين مسلحتين تتوليان حماية سوقين للقات بمنطقة صلاح الدين.

واندلعت الاشتباكات بالقرب من سوق شعبي لبيع القات غرب صلاح الدين.

وتتنازع قوتين مسلحتين الصراع حول افضلية سوق للقات في المنطقة حيث تدعي كل قوة ان سوقها هو الشرعي.

وقال سكان محليون لصحيفة عدن الغد ان تبادلا لاطلاق النار استمر لاكثر من ربع ساعة..

Before mintues, forces clashes between another forces protect two khat markets that happened west of Aden.

Clashes erupted between two forces protecting two khat markets in Salah Al-Deen.

The clashes erupted near a popular khat market, west of Salah Al-Deen.

Two forces faught over for the khat market in the area , where every force claims its market is legitimate.

Local people told Aden El Ghad newspaper that they shot fire against each other and continued for more than fifteen minutes .

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن