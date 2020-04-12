فرق التعقيم اليدوي تواصل أعمالها في منصورة عدن (Translated to English )

تقوم الفرق التابعة لقسم صحة البيئة بإدارة الأشغال العامة والطرقات في مديرية المنصورة بأعمال التعقيم يدويا للمساجد والأسواق والمؤسسات الحكومية بالمديرية.

حيث قامت وعلى مدى أسبوع في تعقيم عدداً من المساجد والمؤسسات وأسواق السمك والخضار ومكاتب البريد.

وتقوم الفرق الفنية والتي تعدادها عشرة أفراد بتنفيذ مخطط تم إعداده من قبل قسم صحة البيئة في المديرية ليشمل كافة المواقع والتي تتميز بالتجمعات السكانية الكثيفة.

وقد وجه محمد عمر البري مدير عام المنصورة باستمرار تلك الحملات ضمن إجراءات السلامة والوقاية من جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد في مديرية المنصورة.

وتمت عمليات الرش للمعقمات بمساعدة سيارات الدفاع المدني ، والتي تحملت تكاليف كل تلك النشاطات الإدارة المحلية بمديرية المنصورة كخطوات استباقية لوقاية المجتمع من جائحة فيروس كورونا الخطير.

وقال حسن عبدالعزيز الصبيحي نائب رئيس قسم صحة البيئة في تصريح خاص للصحيفة” نحن في اليوم السادس ونشرف على الفرق الفنية ميدانيا ونستهدف الأماكن التي تحوي تجمعات سكانية ونقوم بتعقيمها للوقاية.

وناشد الصبيحي المواطنين وعقال الحارات التعاون مع فرق التعقيم وتسهيل مهمتهم حتى نستكمل كامل المساحات والأماكن المستهدفة.

ويعمل فريق فني للتعقيم بحسب المعايير الصحية تحت إشراف الأخ عارف محمد كمشرفا فنيا للحملة.

The teams of the Environmental Health Department manage the public and roads in Mansoura to perform sterilization manually for mosques, markets and government institutions in the district .

For a week, they sterilized a number of mosques, institutions, fish and vegetable markets and post offices.

The technical teams, which number ten individuals, implement a plan prepared by the Environmental Health Department in the district to include all the sites that are characterized by population centers.

Mohamed Omar Al-Barry, Director General of Mansoura, has directed these campaigns continuously as part of the safety and prevention measures against the pandemic of the new Corona virus in the Mansoura district.

The sterilization spraying operations were carried out with the help of civil defense vehicles, which incurred the costs of all these activities, the local administration in Mansoura District, as proactive steps to protect society from the dangerous Corona virus pandemic.

Hassan Abdulaziz Al-Subaihi, deputy head of the Environmental Health Department, said in a special statement to the newspaper, “We are in the sixth day and we supervise the technical teams in the field and target the places that contain population centers and sterilize them for prevention.”

Al-Subaihi appealed to the citizens and the mind of the neighborhoods to cooperate with the sterilization teams and facilitate their mission until we complete all the targeted areas .

A technical sterilization team works according to health standards under the supervision of Brother Aref Mohamed as a technical supervisor of the campaign.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن