في مواجهة الاوبئة : غابت الدولة والانتقالي وحضر شباب عدن ومبادراتهم (Translated to English )

صورة من اعمال الرش عصر اليوم بالمنصورة

في مواجهة تفشي اربعة اوبئة تضرب مدينة عدن منذ أكثر من 3 أسابيع مضت سجل شباب عدن حضورا واسع النطاق .

وشهدت مديريات المنصورة والشيخ عثمان وخور مكسر وكريتر حملات شبابية تطوعية لرش المبيدات واعمال الرش الضبابية .

وفي حين غاب أي جهد حكومي أو للانتقالي الذي اعلن إدارة ذاتية للمدينة برز الفرق الشبابية التطوعية التي نجحت في تحقيق جزء يسير من أعمال المكافحة للبعوض والاوبئة.

وقال مواطنون بمديرية المنصورة بعدن ان العشرات من الشباب انخرطوا في حملة شبابية تعاونية لتطهير المديرية من البعوض.

وفي خور مكسر انخرط الشباب في حملات مماثلة ايضا.

Faced with the outbreak of four epidemics hitting the city of Aden more than 3 weeks ago, Aden youth proved a wide presence.

The directorates of Mansoura, Sheikh Othman, Khor Maksar, and Crater witnessed voluntary youth campaigns to spray pesticides and mist spraying.

While there was no government or transitional effort to announce a self-management of the city, the volunteer youth teams that succeeded in achieving a small part of the anti-mosquito and epidemic work have emerged.

Citizens in the Mansoura district of Aden said that dozens of youths had participated in a youth cooperative campaign to clean the district of mosquitoes.

In Khor Maksar, the youth were involved in similar campaigns as well.

ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن