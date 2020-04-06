عدن الغد

قاتل شاب يسلم نفسه للشرطة (Translated to English )

6 أبريل، 2020
0
علمت صحيفة عدن الغد ان قاتل شاب بحي حاشد امس الاول سلم نفسه مساء امس للشرطة.
وقال مصدر امني بالشرطة لصحيفة عدن الغد ان مرتكب جريمة القتل الذي ذهب ضحيتها شاب ويدعى عمار سلم نفسه للشرطة .
وباشرت السلطات الأمنية التحقيق في الواقعة .
Aden Al-Ghad newspaper has knew that a young killer in the Hashed neighborhood yesterday surrendered to the police yesterday evening.
A police security source told Aden Al-Ghad newspaper that the perpetrator of the murder, a young man named Ammar, surrendered to the police.
Security authorities began an investigation into the incident.
ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن 
 

