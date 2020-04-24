عدن الغد

مؤسسة العيسي تدشن أكبر حملة إغاثة بعدن( Translated to English )

24 أبريل، 2020
مؤسسة العيسي تدشن أكبر حملة إغاثة بعدن

 
مؤسسة العيسي للمبادارات والأعمال الإنسانية تُدشن أكبر حملة إغاثة في العاصمةالمؤقتة عدن عقب الامطار والسيول التي شهدتها المدينة، وستشمل كل القطاعات المتضررة من الأمطار وبمقدمتها مساعدة المواطنين المتضررين.
وتستهدف الحملة رفع المخلفات من الشوارع واعادتها للخدمة وشفط المياه فضلاً عن مساعدة المواطنين في العودة منازلهم ومساعدتهم مالياً وكذا بسلل غذائية ومساعدات أخرى.
وتأتي هذه الحملة في إطار الاعمال الإنسانية التي تنفذها مؤسسة العيسي للمبادرات والأعمال الإنسانية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية وحتى اليمنيين في الخارج
تفاصيل أكثر خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة.
Al-Essee Foundation for Initiatives and Humanitarian Works launches the largest relief campaign in the temporary capital of Aden after the rain and torrential rain in the city, and it will cover all sectors affected by the rain, especially the assistance of the affected citizens.
The campaign aims to remove waste from the streets, return it to service, and collect water, in addition to helping citizens return to their homes and financially assist them, as well as with food baskets and other aid.
This campaign comes within the framework of the humanitarian work implemented by the Al-Essee Foundation for Humanitarian Initiatives and Actions in various Yemeni governorates and even Yemenis abroad.
More details in the next few hours.
 ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن 

