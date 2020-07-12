مدير أمن أبين يكلف الفضلي قائدا لشرطة الدوريات وأمن الطرق بالمحافظة ( Translated to English )

أصدر مدير عام أمن محافظة أبين العميد علي ناصر بوزيد الكازمي الخميس الماضي أمراً إدارياً بتكليف الرائد صالح عبدالله مشبح الفضلي قائدا لقوات شرطة الدوريات وأمن الطرق م/ أبين خلفاً عن الشهيد القائد صبري علي.ويعد الرائد صالح مشبح الفضلي أحد أبرز قيادات المقاومة الجنوبية التي سطرت ملاحم بطولية وأسطورية في جبهات القتال ضد مليشيات الحوثي والمخلوع عفاش حتى تم تحرير محافظة أبين، وواحدا من ضباط الأمن المشهودين بالنزاهة. هذا وباشر الرائد صالح مشبح الفضلي قائد شرطة الدوريات وأمن الطرق م/أبين صباح يوم السبت مهامه رسميا في مقر إدارة أمن أبين المؤقت بمدينة شقرة الساحلية عقب يومين من صدور أمراً إدارياً بتكليفه قائدا لشرطة الدوريات وأمن الطرق م/ أبين.وقد باشر قائد شرطة الدوريات وأمن الطرق مهامه وقام بالاشراف شخصيا على تنظيم سير المركبات وترتيب مداخل وخارج السوق العام لمدينة شقرة وفك الاختناق عن سوق المدينة والتعاون مع المواطنين وتأمين سلامة المشاة وتنظيم حركة السير.ويأتي هذا العمل بتكليف من مدير عام أمن أبين العميد علي ناصر بوزيد الكازمي.*مكتب إعلام إدارة أمن أبين

The Director General of Abyan Governorate, Brigadier Ali Nasser Bouzid Al-Kazmi, issued an administrative order last Thursday, assigning Major Saleh Abdullah Mashbah Al-Fadhli, Commander of the Patrol and Road Security Police Forces Abyan, succeeding the martyr Commander Sabri Ali.

And Maj. Saleh Mashbah Al-Fadhli is considered one of the most prominent leaders of the Southern Resistance, which has framed heroic and legendary epics on the front lines of fighting against the Houthi and Al-Makhlou ‘Afash militias until the liberation of Abyan Governorate, and one of the security officers attested of integrity.

Major Saleh Mashbah Al-Fadhli, head of the Patrol and Road Security Police, Abyan, began his duties on Saturday morning at the headquarters of the Abyan Security Administration, temporary, in the coastal city of Shaqra, two days after the issuance of an administrative order assigning him to the Commander of the Patrol and Road Security Police Abyan.

The Patrol and Road Security Police Commander has assumed his duties and has personally supervised the regulation of vehicle traffic, arranging entrances and exits to the public market for the city of Shakra, removing congestion from the city market, cooperating with citizens, ensuring pedestrian safety and organizing traffic.

This work is commissioned by the Director General of Abyan Security, Brigadier Ali Nasser Bouzid Al-Kazmi.

* Abyan Security Department of media Office



ترجمة / صهيب وديع ابن عدن

